The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Laura Murphy, a first-grade teacher at Gladeville Elementary School ...
Name: Laura Murphy
School: Gladeville Elementary
Age: 53
What grade/subject do you teach? First grade
How long have you been in education? 32 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 5.5 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) for a year before moving to the Nashville area and then taught kindergarten at Green Hill Church for a year before being hired in Wilson County. I taught my first year at Tucker’s Crossroads and then moved to W.A. Wright for 23 years before moving to Gladeville Elementary, where I currently teach.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? Last school year, I was asked to start an FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) huddle at Gladeville Elementary. With the help of our partner churches, the Glade Church and Gladeville United Methodist, we have a strong huddle and meet every Thursday morning before school. We will be having our second Courts of Faith this week that is a night of worship right here at school in our gym. There will be a lot of student participation, along with a message and worship music. Starting a huddle and organizing Courts of Faith has been a huge accomplishment for me. I hope to continue to be involved with FCA for years to come.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? My favorite thing to do is spend time with my family. We have a boat and love the lake. In the winter/cool months we love to watch sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Twice in my career I was blessed to be able to team teach. There were two of us working together in the classroom with more students than a traditional classroom. We were able to have more small groups and provide individual instruction that isn’t possible in a classroom with just one teacher. I loved every minute of those years and think there is a lot of positive in a team-teaching situation.
How would you describe your teaching style? I use a blend of different teaching styles, including demonstrator, facilitator, and group-style teaching. Depending on the standard or skill being taught, I choose the method that works best to meet the needs of my students.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Being funny or silly in class keeps students engaged, as well as using their names in problems or stories that we read. Since I teach first grade, they love it when I am able to incorporate their interests in things we are learning in class.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I would say teachers have to adjust lessons on a daily basis. You never know what may come up, or how the students may react to lessons. Sometimes, more manipulatives are needed to get a skill across. Sometimes, relating a standard to student’s interests or hobbies makes a big difference, and sometimes, you just have to scrap a lesson and try again the next day.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The teachers at Gladeville are family. We help each other, offer encouragement, and even pray together. I know, if I ever need anything, I have a big school family ready and willing to help in any way they can. It is truly a blessing.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have always loved kids and wanted to make the world a better place by teaching them and loving them on a daily basis.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? You always hear teachers talk about the light-bulb moments … those are the best, especially when you’ve worked really hard with a struggling student, and they get it and are so proud of themselves. Teaching children to read is my favorite part of my job. I see a lot of smiles as they become better readers and are so proud of their accomplishments.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? I would say the lack of time in the day to do the extra things that need to be done. There are a lot of required meetings during planning, so working after hours and on the weekends is almost a requirement.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I don’t ever want to be negative, but when I first started teaching, it was so much fun. I was trusted to make decisions about how I taught and what materials I wanted to use, as long as the standards were met. So much of that has changed. There are so many rules and a lot less trust in teachers as professionals.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? My answer to this is pretty much the same as above. My hope is that respect for the art of teaching will return and teachers will be respected and appreciated for what they do on a daily basis.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I think one thing that we have lost over the years is the importance of play in the early years and how much can be learned through play. I would love to see much, much less emphasis on testing and more emphasis on play and fun in the classroom.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Laurie Drummond was one of the guidance counselors at W.A. Wright. She had a great impact on me. We seemed to share a great love for students that were less fortunate than others, those who may have been difficult and needed extra love and support. She started a Bible club after school hours with several of our students and invited me to get involved. We did that together for several years and hopefully made big impacts on those student’s lives. She is still a great mentor and friend to me, and I’m very thankful for her.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I actually had a former student come back to visit as an adult. I taught him at W.A. Wright, and he went there looking for me. When he was told I had transferred, he drove all the way to Gladeville with flowers in hand to tell me that he was in college at the University of Alabama and that I was his favorite teacher and had made a difference in his life. That was the best day of my teaching career.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Hearing someone tell you that you made a difference in their life is by far the most meaningful thing a student could say to me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as a teacher that loved her students. Children don’t learn from someone they don’t like. I want to be remembered as a teacher that put building relationships and making sure kids know they are in a safe, loving environment as a top priority, even before all of the academics.
