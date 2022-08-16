Services for Iran A. Owens, 46, will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include: his mother, Teresa Owens; extended family brother, Terry Crutchfield; aunt, Mary Ann Bradley; devoted friends, Derrick Jobe, Dr. Dalydia Cason Clemons, Dewayne McMillian, Malik Caesar; along with a host of cousins, relatives, and many other friends.
