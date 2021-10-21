Isaac “Ike” Gatlin passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at age 54.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, followed by inurnment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on that Sunday from noon until the Masonic service at 1 p.m.
Isaac Albert Gatlin III was born in Memphis
to Bobbye Jean Stout
and Isaac Albert (Al) Gatlin II.
He was a free mason and member of the Cleburnes Brigade.
He worked in the boiler industry and was a former Lochinvar product manager.
He is survived by: his step-mother, Barbara Gatlin; his wife, Tina Taylor-Gatlin, step-son, Jordan (Danielle Smelcer) Funke, seven grandchildren; and siblings; Robyn (Mark) Kennedy, Steven (April) Gatlin; nephews, Mac Kennedy, Owen Kennedy, Steven (Kick) Gatlin II, Lucas Gatlin; nieces, Elizabeth Gatlin, Madeline Gatlin; and
his extended Taylor family.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Cleburnes Brigade.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
