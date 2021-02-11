It’s football time at Cumberland — in February

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, football fans facing withdrawal have a viable option in the coming months with small-college football.
Cumberland will kick off its 2020 season as a spring 2021 campaign. The Phoenix will kick off their seven-game, all in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division and primarily on Friday nights, tomorrow with a 3 p.m. game against Thomas More at Nokes-Lasater Game. Kickoff was moved up to mid-afternoon due to what had been an Arctic forecast earlier in the week.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some people who might not normally come to our games who want to see some football, they might come to a game if you want to watch some football on Friday nights,” said third-year Cumberland coach Tim Mathis.
Playing in the spring is different from what it would have been during the fall. Preseason practices have been held in temperatures some 40-50 degrees cooler than what would be typical in August.
“Obviously, the cold is the huge factor,” Mathis said. “Being up here, it’s about like the rainy season. It’s hard being out here because of the weather.
“You got to do your best because you got to go with what you got because otherwise you’ll be having knee injuries left and right.”
The roster and lineup will be different as well. Six players, including four who would have started five months ago, graduated in December.
“We had some guys in some point in life where football is going to end and it’s better to end their career and go out into the work force,” Mathis said.
On the flip side, incoming freshmen have had months to acclimate themselves into college life without having to cram football as well.
“We’ll have some freshmen we’ll play who, if they had started in the fall, wouldn’t have been able to play,” Mathis said.
Mathis and offensive coordinator Broc Loveless are breaking in a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Wade Cartwright of Bremen, Ga. But the Phoenix will have plenty of returning experience around him from a team which went 5-5 in the fall of 2019.
“In most every spot we got we have a lot of experience coming back,” Mathis said. “On both sides of the ball we have a core group that will return.
“Our weakness is our depth…of people who have actually played. We have depth, but we’re awfully young. They’ve been here awhile, but they haven’t been in a college game yet.”
Blocking for Cartwright will be returnees Wyatt Page, Josh Mathis, Greg Davis, Mitchell Stembridge and Michael Maddin. Youngsters expected to step up and play include Alcoa freshman Malik Hall and sophomore Rnaldo Marmolejo of Stevenson, Ala.
Returning running backs include Treylon Sheppard, Riley Darden and Chris Gatewood.
Tight ends will be new, but Ian Hafner and Shaw Niblett will be back at receiver.
On defense, Morgan Cates, Jace Capps and Tamin Aldarawcheh return up front with Brandon Taylor at linebacker. There’s plenty of experienced depth in the secondary with Tony Bennett, Champ Leddon, Prentiss Sumerall, Jimmy Turner, Rashun Bates and Jamaal Thompson.
Helman Garcia returns as the punter. Austin Nunley will handle field goals and extra points while Noah Mason will kick off.
Cumberland appears to have the experience advantage over Thomas More, which went 4-7 in the fall of 2019. And it’s that ’19 video Mathis and his staff are having to rely on to prepare a game plan since there is no fresh tape of the Saints.
“I think they’ll do the same things,” Mathis said. “All the coaches are there.
“Defensively, they only have four guys who played last year, and it’s the same thing on offense. They don’t have many returnees on their two-deep at all.”
Mathis said Thomas More is a spread team on offense with some zone-read and run-pass option. The Saints base out of a 4-3 defense.
“They got a new quarterback,” Mathis said. “The quarterback they had last year was really good, so it’s a good thing he graduated.”
