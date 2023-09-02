Our kids were scattered across the country this weekend — each living their best life.
Conversely, their father and I spent our Saturday morning dodging the inspector general at the Lebanon dump.
“The guy sitting by the dumpster can be a stickler,” said my husband, as we drove in. “So, as soon as I stop, get out and start grabbing garbage bags. Go quick, or else, he’ll start questioning what’s in the bags.”
Did I mention our children were each on the water this weekend?
“Why do I have to go quick,” I asked.
He responded, “Because you mixed Styrofoam with cardboard. That’s why. I told you not to do that, but you didn’t listen, and if he catches us, then, I’ll get called out, and I’ll have to redo all the bags, here, in front of everyone.”
One child is at the beach, the other on Kentucky Lake, the third at Center Hill.
“And you need to grab the bag that is leaking, because that is your coffee that I told you not to put in the bag,” he said.
Twenty-eight years ago when I met my husband and he convinced me to leave the big city I’d lived in all my life so we could raise our children in a small town, this day — this moment — was never discussed.
Where I come from you can put whatever you want in your garbage can, and then, you simply wheel it down the driveway, and the garbage is picked up on the street … no questions asked.
Instead, apparently, we were about to be part of the great Lebanon dump inquisition, and my husband obviously didn’t think I was ready.
“Ok, go,” he shouted, throwing the car into park.
I immediately opened my door and jumped out. By the time I got to the truck bed, my husband was already there throwing bags into the dumpster. For every three he did, I did one.
“Don’t speak to him and don’t make eye-contact,” he whispered loudly. “If we get caught, I’m telling him it was you.”
While keeping my head down, I mumbled, “Whatever.”
I mean it’s not like I was throwing away paint cans or human remains … I’d put cardboard and Styrofoam in one garbage bag, and you’d think I committed a mortal sin.
Once we were done, my husband shouted out, “Have a good day,” to the guy, just minutes before he’d told me not to talk to.
“Suck up,” I said loudly while I sat there covered in sticky coffee mess from my leaking garbage bag that had been my sole responsibility.
He answered, “Keep your voice down. I come here every week. And don’t get that sticky stuff on my seat.”
Yeah, 28 years ago when my husband convinced me to leave my family to move here, extolling the virtues of Wilson County and all it had to offer, this garbage dumping situation was never mentioned.
He mentioned the lakes though … the ones our kids are on. So, I guess it kind of worked out … I mean, for them.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
