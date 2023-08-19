I like to plant the seed.
I like to plant the seed.
Of course, every once in a while, I’ll water it … maybe till the soil … add a little Miracle-Gro, hoping it will take.
And, then one day, just like that, my husband thinks the idea was his.
Little does he know, I planted that seed months ago.
So, right now, the seed has something to do with my neck, as in, somehow, it got old. Of course, the rest of me got old too, but my neck is like 10 years older than my other parts.
Every morning I put on my lotions and potions, and every night, it’s still the same old neck looking back at me.
I do the pull the neck back trick, but unless I’m going to keep it back with gorilla tape and scarves, my only option is a neck lift.
I’ve done my research, on the internet, of course, and it’s a simple procedure.
You go in in the morning and are out a few hours later, and wham, bam, thank you ma’am, I’m good as new.
My husband, however, doesn’t even know I color my hair. So, this seed is going to take a minute.
To start, I make up a complete lie … also known as, the seed.
“Guess what? Becky is getting a neck lift.”
“What? She doesn’t need a neck lift. Does Jay support that?”
“Yes. He wants her to be happy.”
A few days later, I water my little seed.
“Have you always had those lines in your forehead? You should get some Botox.”
“I’m not getting Botox. Are you crazy? What lines?” I see him looking in the mirror.
“We are all getting older, nothing to be ashamed of,” I mumble as I walk away.
Then, while laying in bed at night, I till the soil while watching before and after videos of varying degrees of old necks.
“Why do you keep watching those videos?”
“Research for Becky,” I say.
Then comes the Miracle-Gro.
“I’m thinking of getting a face lift.”
“That’s insane. You don’t need that.”
“Ok. Yeah, maybe not. I’ll just do the neck lift with Becky.”
“Is she really doing that?”
“Yep.”
“Do you think that stuff you put on your neck will help my forehead lines?”
And we have sprouted.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
