MT. JULIET — Playing on a Thursday night meant a short week for Green Hill, but it didn’t seem to bother the Hawks.
Green Hill scored early and often on the way to the first victory in the school’s brief history.
The Hawks never trailed and scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, and special teams — on what was a truly special night Thursday in a 52-6 win over the Stratford High School Spartans.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Green Hill.
The Spartans came out with an impressive 11-play drive on the game’s opening possession before the Hawks defense forced a turnover on downs when senior QB Samuel Armstead was sacked on a fourth- down attempt by Anthony Kilmon.
Armstead completed 14 of 23 passes for 176 yards. He was sacked three times for minus-35 yards.
The Hawks started at their own 40-yard line and marched down the field in nine plays, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Cameron Morvec.
Sam Crickmar’s extra point made it 7-0 Hawks with 3:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Stratford answered back quickly with a seven-play drive covering 67 yards. Fifty-six of those yards came on the scoring play — a long pass from Armstead to his favorite target Drequan Gills — as the Spartans caught the Hawks on a blitz.
“We had a bust on our coverage call and that was on me. I sent a blitz and didn’t get our guys rotated back in time. It was just a bad call on my side,” said Green Hill coach Josh Crouch. “We don’t mind to give up a few yards a pass. We want to limit their big plays. We want them to have to chip away at us and work for everything they get.”
The Hawks stole some momentum back when Tyson King blocked the extra point attempt. 7-6 Green Hill with 1:22 to go in the first quarter.
Then came the big play where the Hawks grabbed all the momentum and never looked back: An electric 97-yard kickoff return by senior wide receiver and kick returner Marzeion Jones. Green Hill went for a 2-point conversion and got it as junior quarterback Clayton Nordstrom ran it in to make it 15-6 Green Hill, which was how the first quarter ended.
Stratford mounted another long drive but came up empty again as the Hawks forced another turnover on downs. The Hawks pressure gave the Spartans fits all night.
This, time on 4th and 8, the Hawks flushed Armstead from the pocket and forced him to try to run for the first down, where he came up short.
The Hawks were staring to believe.
On their next possession, the Hawks implemented their “NASCAR” package. The hurry-up offense confused and wore down the Spartans as they went on a 12-play drive that resulted in a Crickmar 34-yard field goal, making it 18-6 Hawks with 6:07 to go before halftime.
Green Hill tried an onside kick, but the Spartans were able to recover. The defense held strong again and forced yet another turnover on downs when pressure forced Armstead to intentionally ground the ball.
The Hawks started their last drive of the first half on their own 41-yard line. This time they needed just four plays to reach the end zone.
The big play was a 40-yard pass from Nordstrom to the quick and elusive Kaleb Carver covering 40 yards down to the Spartan 1-yard line. Starting left guard Collin Jarrell lined up at fullback and punched it in and the score at halftime was 25-6 Hawks.
“We are playing with a little more attitude tonight. We came out excited and juiced up. We got a stop on defense and went down and scored immediately. The kids are playing hard and they’re really excited to be ahead, but we have another half to play. We are a young team, so we have to focus in. We have a great opportunity tonight and we have to finish it out,” said Crouch on his way to the locker room at halftime.
The Hawks scored three touchdowns in the third quarter — two offensive and one defensive. The scores on offense came on a 10-yard run by Camaron Sowell and a second 1-yard run for Jarrell. In between those scores, linebacker Anthony Kilmon had a “scoop and score” when Armstead was sacked and fumbled the ball at the Spartans 31-yard line. Jarrell’s touchdown came with four minutes remaining in the third quarter and started the running clock mercy rule.
“Tonight was the first night we played well in all three phases,” Couch said.
Freshmen Niko Duffie had a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the last score on the historic evening.
“All our running backs got to score the ball tonight,” Crouch said. “That’s who we want to be. We want to develop good lineman and a solid running game. We want our opponents to know when they come to Green Hill you’re going to get a game where you know you played a football game.”
The Hawks run game was balanced as Morvec rushed 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown; Sowell rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown; Duffie rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Jarrell, an offensive lineman, rushed five times for 17 yards and two touchdowns.
“It felt great to run the ball. I used to run the ball when I was younger. Shout out to my ‘O Lineman’, my friends, my teammates — they all helped me out; it’s a brotherhood. We worked for this. It’s all about the practice we have been putting in. We are going to keep on going!” Jarrell said.
Hawks quarterback Clayton Nordstrom ran twice for 29 yards, scored a 2-point conversion, and completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 74 yards.
“We looked really good on offense tonight. We really got the run game going. The O Line did a phenomenal job opening up gaps for our runners. They did great. I am proud of every one of our running backs working hard getting every possible yard. I am so proud of my team,” Clayton said.
This was also the first career win as a head coach for Crouch who received an ice water bath as time expired. He never made it about himself.
“I am just so excited for our kids,” Crouch said. “You could tell it on the sideline, they were dancing around and having a blast. They have fought through a lot of adversity. Those first five games were tough games, but we told them we were going to be able to compete soon. I could tell it was hard on them, but to be able to look around and see those guys having fun playing football — that’s what it’s all about! I am so proud of all our coaches.
“They did a great job preparing and getting the kids focused. We came in to tonight thinking we could compete if we started fast. We did just that — we got a stop on defense and scored the first time we had the ball on offense. I can’t express how proud I am of the kids. They did a great job. For a lot of them, it was their first win on a Friday night.”
“They (Green Hill) are building something really special around here,” Stratford head coach Thomas Porter said. “I hate they got it (the first program win) against us, but that’s the way it goes. I didn’t want to be on this side of it, but I’m happy for their kids.”
The Hawks (1-5) will get an extra day of rest and preparation before they host Alvin C. York Institute (as of Thursday: 1-4, 1-1) next Friday night.
