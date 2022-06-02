If someone is looking for seafood in Wilson County, there are not a whole lot of options. Two men who hail from the East Coast are hoping to change that.
Travis Strader, and his business partner, Tracy Murphy, just opened the Crab Shack at 300 East High St. in Lebanon. The two of them worked together managing Logan’s Roadhouse for several years but decided to step out on their own when the opportunity arose.
Stader and Murphy each have years of experience in the kitchen, coupled with a fondness for the seafood cuisines of their upbringing.
“In Charleston, crab boils are huge,” Strader said. “You have a lot of crab places everywhere, and a lot of different versions of it. It’s part of my culture. And has been for a long time.”
Strader and his wife, Mitzi, would typically make the trek to Hermitage to Juicy Seafood. Tired of the long haul for his favorite meal, Strader decided that Lebanon needed its own spot.
Meanwhile, Murphy, hails from Jacksonville, Florida. He’s been working in the restaurant business his whole life. Although at Logan’s Roadhouse for 29 years before opening the Crab Shack, his first job ever was at a place in Orangeport, Florida, called Cedar River Seafood.
Stader and Murphy are both happy to be in the kitchen. They know their way around it.
“We have like a combined 50 years of experience,” Strader said. “Together, we have been in this business for a long time. You got your recipes, certain tricks you learn here and there. All a good boil needs is simple big flavors. Keep it simple and create big flavors.”
Strader and Murphy are not just trained chefs professionally but academically as well. Strader attended Johnson and Wales University when it formerly had a location in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Murphy went to the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona.
As such, the new restaurateurs insist that they personally fine tune all the details before handing over the reins in the kitchen.
“We believe in an open-and-close mentality until it’s right,” Srader said. “Right now, (Murphy) and I are doing most of the cooking. As the business evolves, we will start training people and backing away from it to start letting it be run by itself. Right now, it’s important we go through this learning curve of us getting up and running.”
One course they know they won’t deviate from is what comes out on the plate, which at the new restaurant could mean a lot more than just a seafood boil.
“We have some fried fish sandwiches, shrimp and grits, crab cakes,” Murphy said. “The banana pudding is unbelievable. Our aim is to give people as much food as they can eat. When people come in and order a boil, a lot of times, they won’t finish that boil.”
Strader added, “The cool thing about our boil is we serve it in a pan. If you don’t finish it, we give you a lid, so you can put it in the oven for 15 minutes and have that boil again. If you put anything into a microwave you are going to destroy the product, but if you put it in the oven, you can have that same quality from us again.”
Going out on their own has been made easier by their experience, but being in business for themselves has been a little bit of a learning experience as well. It has given them some wiggle room though.
“The beautiful thing about crab legs is that the market fluctuates so much,” Strader said. “Sometimes, Kroger has the best deals and the best quality, so we’ll go there. Being a mom-and-pop business, we have the flexibility to look for that best price and best quality and really jump on it.”
Strader indicated that finding balance between quality and price is not always easy.
“Sometimes, it’s an uphill challenge,” Strader said. “If our vendors have the right price but don’t have the right quality, we aren’t going to do it. Quality is our target. We want to give everybody a great product, and that starts with the quality of what comes through the back door.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.