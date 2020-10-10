MT. JULIET — York Institute brought a punishing ground attack down from the Cumberland Plateau last night.
But the Dragons’ physicality was little match for Green Hill’s quickness as the Hawks soared to their second straight win 34-14.
The Hawks struck quickly as quarterback Clayton Nordstrom found receiver Kaleb Carver, who weaved around and behind the defense for a 56-yard touchdown on Green Hill’s first offensive play.
Kicker Sam Crickmar surprised York with on onside kick which was recovered by a wide-open Carver.
But the Dragons got the ball right back on a first-down interception.
Green Hill’s next scoring chance ended on downs at the York 13-yard line after a holding penalty backed the Hawks up.
But Crickmar ended the Hawks’ next series with a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Nordstrom gave Green Hill a 17-0 lead when he gave the Dragon defense the slip on the way to a 16-yard touchdown run 5:13 before halftime. The teams traded interceptions on consecutive snaps with Marzeion Jones getting the pick for Green Hill. York, relying on a physical ground game, never threatened to score, getting no further than the Green Hill 39 before losing the ball on downs 28 seconds before halftime.
But York didn’t have the quickness to cover Jones, to took the second-half kickoff from the right to the left and back to the right again on the way to a 75-yard touchdown. York had just kicked the ball out of bounds. But instead of taking the ball at the 35, Green Hill coach Josh Crouch elected to have the Dragons re-kick. York didn’t throw often, and when it did, it often wasn’t good for the Dragons. Carver’s interception and return gave Green Hill the ball near midfield. Camaron Sowell ran the final 4 yards into the end zone for a 31-0 lead.
York went back to its bread and butter and ran the ball down the field, sprinkled with a few timely passes. Lineman Ricky Clark barreled in the final yard after taking six minutes off the clock for the Hawks, who still led 31-7 entering the final minute of the third quarter.
Green Hill’s second-team offense came on and moved the ball enough for Crickmar to line a 32-yard field goal with 2:05 to play for a 34-7 lead.
York struck one more time as quarterback Myles Leffew hit Caden Stover down the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.
Mikaela Reagan hit her second extra point of the night ended the scoring as the Dragons returned to Jamestown with a 1-6 record.
Green Hill will bring a 3-5 record into next Friday’s 7 p.m. home finale against Giles County.
Week 8 scores
• WILSON CENTRAL 55,
LaVergne 42
• Bell Buckle Webb 21 MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 20
