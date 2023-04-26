The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Samantha Taylor, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Mt. Juliet Middle School ...
Name … Samantha Taylor
School … Mt. Juliet Middle School
Age … 28
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach sixth-grade social studies.
How long have you been in education? I have taught for 5 ½ years.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have been teaching at Mt. Juliet Middle School for 4 years.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught in Metro Nashville Public Schools (at Two Rivers Middle School) for 1½ years.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I played soccer for 10-plus years, which is one of the many reasons I got involved coaching our girls soccer team.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I have many hobbies. I like to crochet, knit, do embroidery, read, and hike with my husband and dog.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am very involved in my school. I am our digital teacher leader this year, our girls soccer coach, boys soccer sponsor, and I also sponsor a few clubs at school.
How would you describe your teaching style? My teaching style is student-centered. I want my students to explore history and get down to the why of events.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I try to make history fun and hands-on. I teach about ancient world civilizations and incorporate activities such as writing in the various languages that they have developed, such as cuneiform and hieroglyphics. I also try to bridge the gap between ancient and modern by drawing parallels of ancient historical achievements and how they are prevalent to today.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Definitely … all teachers face challenges, and no one class is ever the same. I am very thankful that I have mentors that were able to support me and help during times of challenge.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I love the people I work with. I am very thankful to have teachers and administration that are supportive of me. I know that I could go to any of them for help and would receive it with no question.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? As most teachers would probably say, I have always known I wanted to be a teacher. From the time I was young, I have had a passion for teaching others and education.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? I think the most fulfilling part of teaching is knowing the impact that I am and will be making on my students.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? There are many challenges in teaching, but I am thankful for the school I am at and the opportunities I have.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My view of teaching has not really changed much. I think I have just grown into my career.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I would say one of the biggest changes I have noticed is technology in education. Technology has been incorporated more and more as the years have progressed, and I do not see that changing much in the future.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have several mentors who have impacted my teaching career, as well as previous teachers. Each of them have been very valuable to my career and has helped me be where I am today.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I have many memorable moments in teaching, but one of my favorites has been collaborating with my wonderful sixth-grade social studies team to create our very own version of the Greek Olympics for our students. It was such a fun day.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? One of the most meaningful things a student could say to me is that …
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I hope to be thought of as a teacher who cares for her students.
