The Jackson Christian School Eagles (8-3, 5-3) ended a three-game losing streak by beating host Friendship Christian School Commanders (7-3, 5-2) 45-35 at Pirtle Field in the first round of the TSSAA Division II playoffs last Friday night.
The Eagles’ prolific offense was hitting on all cylinders, scoring three times in the third quarter, and the Commanders did all they could to stay in the game and give themselves a chance late.
The game got off to a very promising start for Friendship when freshman Brock Montgomery returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Neill Kane’s extra point made it 7-0 Commanders, just seconds into the game.
On its first defensive series, FCS forced a turnover on downs. This would be one of only four possessions that didn’t end with an Eagles score all night.
Jackson Christian quarterback Aaron Smith found wide receiver Peyton Tinsley for a 58-yard score with under four minutes to play in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.
Friendship’s next possession almost ended with another special teams score when Delanie Majors took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards but was tackled at the Jackson Christian 23-yard line. Five plays later a bizarre play happened. On the 3-yard line, the FCS offensive line got the snap count wrong and the entire line, besides the center, jumped. The ball was never snapped, but Jackson Christian took the ball. No flags were thrown and after a few minutes of discussion, the referees awarded the ball to the Eagles.
“Officiating did a great job tonight, but I don’t know how you get a fumble when the center doesn’t snap it and everyone else moves,” said Commanders coach John McNeal. “The center forgot the snap count and everyone else moved. You can’t recover a fumble when the ball never moves.”
The very next play, Friendship got the ball back when Delanie Majors intercepted a slant. Two plays later, after the change in quarters, Kolby Gaines found Drew Porter for a 4-yard touchdown, 14-7 Commanders with 11:18 to play in the first half. But that would be the last time the Commanders held a lead.
On the Eagles’ next drive, Smith found Danya Brooks for a 32-yard touchdown pass, 14-14 with 9:21 left in the second quarter.
Friendship’s next drive was promising but ended with a Montgomery fumble. The Eagles recovered and went on a 10-play drive but could not post any points as Aldean Holland’s field goal hit the upright and was no good. The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with under two minutes to play in the first half. This time Holland hit a 26-yard field goal with seconds remaining to give the Eagles a 17-14 lead at halftime and an advantage they would not concede the rest of the night.
After a touchback, the first offensive play of the second half for the Eagles was an 80-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Will Cisco, 24-14 Eagles with 11:36 to play in the third quarter.
Friendship answered right back. Four plays later, Drew Porter took a jet sweep 60 yards for a score, 24-21 Eagles with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles’ next drive also ended in points when Smith found Sisco again, this time for a 9-yard touchdown pass, 31-21 with 6:53 to play in the third.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jackson Christian recovered a highly controversial onside kick. It was clear to many that an Eagle touched the ball before it went 10 yards, but after another conference, the officials gave the ball to the Eagles.
“It looked like it hit somebody. Our kids didn’t go after it because we thought it hit them early,” McNeal said.
Friendship’s defense kept the Commanders team in the game when Porter intercepted a Smith pass at the FCS 16-yard line. Friendship wouldn’t give up and marched down the field. But Kane missed a 31-yard field goal.
Three plays later, Smith found Cisco for another long touchdown, this one covering 69 yards, 38-21 Eagles at the end of the third quarter.
Again, the Commanders showed some resilience and wouldn’t quit. After a pair of long passes by Gaines, Don Dunning punched the ball in from 3 yards out and Kane’s extra point cut the lead to 38-28.
Then things got really interesting as Friendship recovered a perfectly executed onside kick. The crowd was rocking and the sideline was believing. The Commanders marched right down the field on a nine-play drive, all Wildcat runs that ended with a 1-yard Porter touchdown run, 38-35 Eagles with under eight minutes to play in the game.
“That’s what you would hope they’d do. You would hope as coaches, we have been able to instill that in them. Coaches keep going, they keep going,” McNeal said. “We battled right there to the very end. That was a game with two good teams battling to the end. Hats off to Jackson Christian.”
On the most important drive of the game, the Eagles offense was not as explosive, but this was by design. They held the ball for almost six minutes on a methodical 75-yard drive that ended on a Jackson Taylor 22-yard touchdown run for the last score of the game. Friendship”s last drive ended with a Gaines interception and the Eagles took a knee to run out the clock.
“Our kids, they fought to the end,” said McNeal. “We had trouble matching up with their athletes on the outside. Our secondary play has struggled all year. We worked on zone all week, but they came out and did some things we haven’t seen them do this year. It wasn’t that we weren’t ready for it, we just couldn’t run it. It made us have to play a lot of man to man. The guys kept fighting and gave us a chance late.”
Senior Drew Porter was the star for the Commanders. He had 13 touches (six catches and seven rushes) for 166 total yards (78 receiving yards and 108 rushing) and three touchdowns. On defense, he had three pass breakups, one of which forced a turnover on downs, and managed to intercept a pass. Senior quarterback Gaines completed 8 of his 14 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“I am proud of these kids, proud of these seniors,”McNeal said. “All 10 of the seniors have been with us from their freshmen year on and they are a special group of guys, the kind of guys you would let your daughter date. It’s hard to say bye to the seniors, but for the rest of the players, it’s time to get back to work. We are going to love on the seniors and keep coaching the rest.”
“We battled. We have great senior leadership and they really stepped up. We had been on a skid for three weeks and lot of things didn’t go our way,”said Eagles head coach Darby Palmer. “Our kids really stepped up tonight and they didn’t want their season to end.
“Aaron is one of the most high character guys that we have. He has battled through serious season-ending injuries that last two years. He has worked so hard to get back on the field. He deserved this.”
Mr. Football finalist Aaron Smith finished the contest 21-of-31 for 519 passing yards and five touchdown passes. Jackson Christian will travel back to Middle Tennessee this coming Friday night to challenge the undefeated Davidson Academy in the second round of the playoffs.
