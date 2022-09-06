Jacob Mathis passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at age 24.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Jacob Mathis passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at age 24.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Jacob Drew Mathis was born in Nashville to Cheryl Eldridge Mathis and Richard Smith Mathis.
He worked as a pipe fitter in construction.
Jacob was super smart, well-loved and brought laughter to everyone.
He enjoyed gaming, especially Call of Duty, and was an avid pool player. He loved to play chess as well.
He is survived by: his parents, Cheryl and Richard Smith Mathis; brothers, Justin (Danielle) Eldridge, Josh (Aubrey) Mathis; step-sister, Hailee Doughty; nieces, Alissa Woodard, Addison Eldridge; grandparents, Jackie (Randy Hill) Lewan, Mary Opal Mathis; and cousins, Dylan Mathis, Chase Fielder, Alexis Fielder, Noah Mathis, Sam Mathis, Cooper Mathis, Savanah Mathis and Devin Mathis.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Douglas Eldridge.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
