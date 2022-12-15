Jacob Easton Raymer, 25, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1997, in Nashville, to parents Matthew and Kristy Raymer.
In his younger years, Jacob was a wrestler.
As he matured, he became quite an outdoorsman and developed a love for hiking.
For his high-school senior trip, he ventured out West with his maternal grandparents and visited all of the national parks.
He and girlfriend, Tiffany, the love of his life, would take a hike every Sunday.
Jacob became a Christian in March of 2007 and lived his life through Christ.
He was unusually well-rounded as an individual.
Professionally, he worked for the United States Postal Service.
In his spare time, he was a lover of coffee, an avid reader, was creative, artistic, and a lover of music.
He loved and listened to music of any genre. Being an old soul, one of his favorite artists was Frank Sinatra. He was a collector of vinyl LPs and attended music venues all over the city.
Jacob would always accept a dare and could make anyone laugh. With a chuckle, his family says, “He really wasn’t all that funny.”
He did not identify with one group of friends … everyone was his friend, and he included everyone. It seemed that he made friends everywhere or already knew everyone. He was the best friend anyone could ever have.
Jacob loved, was loved, and will be greatly missed.
Jacob is preceded in death by: his paternal grandfather, Andrew “PawPaw” Curtis; maternal great-grandmother, Callie McMillin; maternal great-grandparents, Charles Barton and Ruth Barton.
Jacob is survived by: his parents, Matthew and Kristy Raymer; brother, Ethan Raymer; four-legged brother, Madden; paternal grandmother, Sherrie Curtis; maternal grandparents, Lynn McMillin, Terri McMillin; aunts, Amy Jones (Kevin), Kim Smithson (Mike); uncles, Woody Hartley, Larry Raymer (Kim), Justin Curtis (Ashley), Chad Curtis; great-uncle, Timmy Brown (Karrie); cousins, Alex Jones, Juliet Jones, Woody Hartley, Cody Hartley, Ansley Hartley, Mekenna Raymer, Addie Raymer, Ritchie Hawkins, Kristian Hawkins, Kinsley Hawkins, Makenzie Smithson, Whitley Curtis, Jaci Curtis, Lincoln Curtis; and the love of his life, Tiffany Muzik.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday at Hermitage Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Following the time of visitation on Friday, Jacob will be laid to rest in a graveside service in the Garden of Rachel at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Glyn Passman, officiating.
Ethan Raymer, Tyler Isaacs, Nathan McLaughlin, Damien Herrera, Thomas Grisham, Jackson Roberts, Jake Sword and Tray Cantrell will serve as pallbearers.
There will be a celebration of Jacob’s life on Saturday. Individuals are encouraged to check the funeral home online obituary time and location.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be extended to the Raymer family online at HermitageFH.com.
