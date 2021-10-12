Jacqueline Lisa McKinney, 60, of Watertown, died on Oct. 7, 2021, at her home.
Born on March 1, 1961, she was the daughter of Jackie Lee Clayborn and the late Charleen Johnson Clayborn.
Lisa was a 1979 graduate of Watertown High School and a graduate of Vol State.
She was a Pre-K aide at West Elementary School.
Lisa is survived by: her son, Dustin McKinney (and his wife, Katie) of Red Boiling Springs; grandson, Neyland McKinney; and her father, Jack Clayborn of Watertown.
A memorial service to celebrate Lisa’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her grandson Neyland’s college fund.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
