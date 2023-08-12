James Allan Wyatt, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerald and Nelle Wyatt, and a sister, Pryntha Akin.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by: wife of 59 years, Judy Wyatt; sons, Tracy (Sarah) Wyatt, Jayson Wyatt; sister, Deborah (Tim) Callins; grandchildren, Cabe Kelly Wyatt, Ellie Kate Wyatt, Toler James Wyatt; brother-in-law, Kelly (Betsy) Hamric; along with nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
He was a 1960 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a 1964 graduate of Tennessee Tech University.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church for 50 years and was in the Questors Sunday school class.
He was also a member of the Lions Club since the mid 1970s.
Mr. Wyatt retired from Toshiba with 26 years of service when he was 70 years old.
He enjoyed gardening, golf, University of Tennessee football, music, traveling, and spending time at Lake Tansi.
He was always ready for a good game of miniature golf.
Pa enjoyed attending all sports and extracurricular activities for his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, with funeral services to begin at 4 p.m. Pastor Rebecca Gwynn Dixon and Pastor Ryan Bennett will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Family will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lions Club and the Questors Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church friends of music, 415 West Main St., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
