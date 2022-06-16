Services for James Anthony ‘Tony’ Martin, 63, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Robert James Martin; father, John Edward Wharton; paternal grandfather, John Martin; maternal grandparents, John Henry and Hattie Jennett; paternal grandparents, Hal and Mary Roberts; and brother, Ronnie Wharton.
Survivors include: his devoted mother, Annie Katheryn Wharton; son, Antonius Devon (Diametric) Hicks; five grandchildren; siblings, Felicia Mechelle (Quentin) Thompson, Dewayne Forrest (Irene) Martin, Annette (Don) Bennett, Russell (Felicia) Wharton; five aunts, Hazel Neal, Carlene (Charles) Hancock, Mary Wilson Roberts, Myra Sue Roberts, Beverley Jennett; three uncles, Henry Jennett, Donald Ray Roberts, Edward Shorter; niece, Mia Faith Martin; nephew, Malik Clyde Martin; devoted cousins, Juanita Matthews, Kimberly Stevenson; special friends, Ronald Rhodes, Charles Palmer, Jerome Pearson, Ann Pearson, Tony Hughes, Charles Alexander, Benita Jenkins Anderson, Dale Shockley, Quinton Burton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
