James C. Shrum, 80, of the Brush Creek community and a long-time resident of Tuckers Crossroads, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He attended the Flat Rock Church of Christ and retired from Toshiba America.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Rita Boles Shrum; mother, Media Ellen Sloan Mayfield; sister, Erma Adcock; and brother, William Shrum.
Survivors include: two children, Teresa (Jerry) Crutcher, Jimmy (Michell) Shrum; five grandchildren, Whitney Crutcher, Rachel Crutcher, Amanda (Anthony) Jenkins, Heather Shrum, James (Amber) Shrum; seven great-grandchildren, Haven, Kaylee, Colton, Mikey, Justin, Kaleb, Waylon; one great-great-grandchild, Anna; and two brothers, Doug Shrum and Jumior Shrum.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home (located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon), with Darrell Blankenship officiating. Interment will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
