A funeral service for James Carver “Jim” Walker Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Donnie Bain, Robert Walker and Lane Martin officiating.
Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mr. Walker, 72, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1950, in Wilson County, the second of five children born to the late James Carver Walker, Sr., and Mary Frances Walker.
He attended Lebanon High School, later earning his general education degree.
He worked at the Lebanon Wollen Mill from 1968 until 2000.
When the plant closed, he had worked his way from the shipping department to plant manager.
He loved University of Tennessee Big Orange Football, NASCAR racing, golf and country music.
He had an immaculate vegetable garden for more than 25 years, having a green thumb in which he could make anything grow.
He had a special bond with his granddaughters over many things, especially watching and learning about old movies and actors.
Jim loved his family and friends. He had a loving and giving heart.
He lived life to the fullest, always having a good time.
He was the foundation of his family — always had a smile and a hug and answers to all its many questions and always giving good advice. His family isn’t sure what they will do without him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Judge Edward Glenn Walker and Bertha Talley Walker; sister, Nancy (Jim) Stansberry, and brother, Ed Walker.
He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Jean “Sherrie” Walker; daughter, Gina Diane Ragland (and son-in-law, Carl Ragland); son, James Brian Walker (Brandy Reeder Patton along with her children, Zachary Patton and Camren O’Brien); two granddaughters, Jenny Carlyn Ragland, Molly Diane Ragland; brother, Robert Walker (and sister-in-law, Ruth Walker); sister, Mary Ann Walker Bain (and brother-in-law, Donnie Bain); nieces, Emily (Marcus) Harper, Jenna (Matt) Vaughn, Chrissy Stansberry, Carly Stansberry, Elisa Walker, Kayla Barrett; nephew, Christopher Walker; great-nephew, Ian Vaughn; great-niece, Adley Vaughn; along with many loving cousins and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are John Mark Sloan, George Wahl, Colin Bass, Bobby Allison, Bobby Morse, Alex Buhler, John Walker, Lane Martin, Glenn Martin, Bill McDowell, and Jimmy McDowell.
Active pallbearers are Brian Walker, Carl Ragland, Matt Vaughn, Marcus Harper, Rusty Reeder, and Zachary Patton.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Quality Rehab doctors, nurses, and staff. The family made many friends there, and it would like to thank Dr. Hardie Sorells and Dr. Scott Baker for their special care.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
