James Clarence Ogdon Jr., 74, of Watertown, died on Jan. 17, 2022, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born on Jan. 17, 1948 in Paducah, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Clarence Ogdon, Sr., and Juanita Nichols Ogdon and was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Farmer.
James was a member of Watertown First Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver with Gilley Trucking.
James is survived by: his wife, Loretta Riley Ogdon of Watertown; children, Cheryl Gajan (Alton) of Jena, Lousiana, Becky Rivere (Kevin) of Paducah, Michael Ogdon (Jonna Newton) of Symsonia, Kentucky, Jennifer Pruitt (Jonathon) of Watertown; grandchildren, Shawn Roy, Kyle Roy, Ashley Rivet, Dalton Ogdon, Julianna Pruitt, Jenna Pruitt, Josie Pruitt, Jackson Pruitt; great-grandchildren, Braylin Roy, Abraham Roy, Ryder Rivet; sister, Nancy Means (Tommy); brother-in-law, Jim Farmer; nephews, Tommy Means, David Means; and many special friends from church, his work and the community.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Don Mathis officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. on Thursday until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watertown First Baptist Church.
Hunter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
