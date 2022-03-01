Funeral services for James D. Corley Sr., were held for Sunday at 4 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Greg Moser officiating.
The family received friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 4 p.m.
His TRW friends served as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Corley, of Lebanon, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 74.
Mr. Corley was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He retired from TRW Ross Gear, and following retirement, he worked part-time for Wilson County Solid Waste.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Donna Jean Corley; parents, Billy and Louise Crutcher Corley; two sisters, Betty Marie, JoAnn Corley; and brother, Terry Wayne Corley.
Survivors include: his children, James D. (Kristy) Corley, Jr., Joy Michelle Corley, Rajeana (Rob) Minervini, David Netherton; sister, Billie (Billy) Sisco; three grandchildren, James Brandon (Kelsey) Corley, Nicholas Minervini, Samantha Minervini; and two great-grandchildren, Braxtin Eli and Berkleigh Marie Corley.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
