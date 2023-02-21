James D. “Danny” Dillon, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Born on Oct. 2, 1960, in Lebanon, he is the son of the late Jimmy and Rose Davis Dillon.
He was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
He was the owner and operator of Dillon Cabinet Company.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Tammy Mann Dillon, and a sister, Kim Frankenfield.
Survivors include: four sons, Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon, Jason (Annie) Dillon, Adam (Ashley) Dillon, Miles (Katie) Dillon; eight grandchildren, Layla, Bella, Morgan, Keaton, John, Rylee, Kennedy, Tucker; brother, Richard Dillon; and three aunts, Grace Ann Hobbs, Betty Gregory and Kay Jeffries.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Sons and grandsons will serve as active pallbearers, and honorary pallbearers are the employees of Dillon Cabinet and Dr. Roger McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, which can be made by visiting www.OFSDS.org. Visitation was held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held on Tuesday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
