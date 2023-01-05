Graveside service with military honors for James E. Barrett were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, with Randy Ward officiating.
There was no visitation prior to the service.
Mr. Barrett, 97, of Murfreesboro passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Alvin C. York Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett.
He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pittsburgh Glass Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers — Elgin Barrett, Martin Barrett, J.D. Barrett, Gary Barrett, R.C. Barrett, Edward Barrett, Billy Barrett, and Claude Barrett.
He is survived by: a son, Jimmy Barrett; two grandchildren, Susan Barrett, Stacy Barrett; seven great-grandchildren, Sierra, Titus, Mason, Aubrey, Sawyer, Zane, Ryan; brother, Roy Barrett; and five sisters, Lorene Brown, Ethel Lee Trisdale, Daisy Mae Perdue, Ella Marie Ward, and Carolyn Tarpley.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
