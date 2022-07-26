Retired Carthage businessman James Clemons died peacefully at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 9:03 p.m. on July 23, 2022, with his family at his bedside.
Mr. Clemons was 93.
Funeral services will be conducted by his close friends, Dr. Jim Clardy and Terry Little, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday from the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Clemons family plot at the historic Granville Cemetery.
Masonic Chapel services were conducted at 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening by Carthage Benevolent Lodge Free and Accepted Masons No. 14.
The Clemons family received friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Monday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will receive friends on Tuesday after 10 a.m.
Born James Edward Clemons in the Granville community, he was the youngest of three children born to the late James Michael “Jimmy” Clemons, who died at the age of 89 on Dec. 5, 1978, and Hallie Mai Huff Clemons, who died at the age of 103 on Dec. 9, 2002.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Lena Clemons Mullinax, on June 30, 2011, at the age of 89, and by his brother, Jessie Lon Clemons, who died on May 10, 2004, at the age of 87.
Mr. Clemons was also preceded in death by his beloved niece, Barbara Ann Clemons, who died on June 4, 1961, at the age of 19 from a childhood birth illness.
After transferring from Granville High School in 1946, Mr. Clemons was a 1948 graduate of Smith County High School, where he majored in agriculture and traveled to Kansas City to receive the American Star Farmer Award. He was a member of the commercial club and in the junior play cast in 1947, was Future Farmers of America vice president and sentinel, and was on the debate team his senior year. He was also a member of the Owls basketball team.
Shortly after graduation from high school, he was united in marriage on July 3, 1948, to the love of his life, the former Tommie Jean McKinley, with whom he recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. The marriage ceremony was held at the Carthage United Methodist Church, and the ceremony was performed by the church pastor, Rev. A.M. Hall.
Mr. Clemons was first employed by the Agricultural Soil Conservation Service in Carthage a,s a clerk and federal crop insurance agent from 1948-55.
In 1955 James Clemons began a career in sales with the former Kemp Office and Equipment Company in Carthage before himself, Charles Green and Bill Law established the Mid-Tennessee Office Equipment Company in Carthage in 1968.
When Dr. Frank T. Rutherford established Carthage General Hospital in 1966, he called on Mr. Clemons to serve as the administrator for a year in 1967 to help get the hospital staff organized and the new facility operating.
Mr. Clemons was an astute businessman and an accomplished sales gentleman, covering Smith, Jackson, Trousdale, Macon and Sumner counties and was in the office supply business for 38 years.
Mr. Clemons was also instrumental in the organization of the former Smith County Saving and Loan Association in Carthage.
As a young man, he was a member of the Granville United Methodist Church, and with the impounding of the Cordell Hull Lake, he relocated his family to Carthage and placed membership at the Carthage United Methodist Church.
He had been a member of the Carthage Benevolent Lodge Free & Accepted Masons No. 14 for 65 years, having served as worshipful master in 1959 and was also a York Rite Mason and a member of the Al Menah Temple in Nashville and the Smith County Shrine Club. He received his entered apprentice degree on Aug. 23, 1957, was passed to the fellowcraft degree on Sept. 20, 1957, and was raised to the sublime degree of master mason on Oct. 26, 1957.
Mr. Clemons had been a leader, volunteer and supporter of the Granville Museum-Historic Granville for the past 23 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tommie, of more than 74 years, are: their two sons, Randall Clemons (and wife, Peggy) of Lebanon and Granville, Barry Clemons (and wife, Tiffy) of the Dixon Springs community; four grandchildren, James Michael Clemons, Ashley Clemons Jordan, Steven Clemons (and wife, Kerri Beth) of the Rome community, Skyler Cowan (and husband, Ethan) of the Russell Hill community; and three great-grandchildren, Kolby Jordan, Raelynn Cowan and James Cooper Clemons.
The Clemons family requests memorials to either the Granville Museum or the Granville Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.