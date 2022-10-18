James Edward Hibdon passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
James Edward Hibdon passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
James was of Baptist faith.
He was born to Ruby Lee Massey and Charles Franklin Hibdon on Sept. 13, 1939, in Smithville.
James graduated from Lebanon High School and Nashville Auto Diesel College.
He worked at McDowell Motor Company as a mechanic for 20 years, and then, he taught auto mechanics at Wilson County Vocational School, where he retired after 30 years.
James was an eighth-degree black belt in Karate. He had Hibdon’s American Karate School, where he taught for 20 years.
James is preceded in death by: his parents, Ruby Lee Massey and Charles Franklin Hibdon; in-laws, Ernestine Morse and Tommy Morse; granddaughter, Ashlee Nicole Hibdon; sister, Charlotte Cassetty; and his faithful fur baby, Sapphire.
James is survived by: the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Billie Hibdon; his loving children, Teresa Hibdon Lowe (Byron Lowe, who he loved like a son), Tammy Ernestine Hibdon (Wayne Howard), Jamie Hibdon (Clarence Perry); grandchildren, Kara McQueen (Jake McQueen), Makenna Hibdon, Ethan Dedman, Elijah Hall (Lyric), Erika Hall, Chasity Lowe, Tristan Lowe, great-grandchildren, Christopher Sellitto, Ariana Sellitto, Sadie McQueen, Mollee Dedman, Symphony Hall, Colter Hall, Aurora Hall; sister, Gertrude Hallums (Tom Hallums); and nephew Mark Hallums.
James impacted many people during his lifetime. He left a legacy of unconditional love and support to those who survive him. He will be loved and missed forever.
James chose to be cremated, and he requested no service.
James’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and to give a very special thank you to his nurse, Kelly, and chaplain, Jamie, at Aveanna Hospice Care in Hendersonville.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
