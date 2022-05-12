James Edward “Moe” Keel, 65, passed away on May 8, 2022, at his residence.
The memorial service, conducted by Danny Sellars, was at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Moe was born and raised in Lebanon.
He loved fishing, camping, boating, cooking, and playing baseball with his grandson.
He worked in construction and retired from Conrad Construction.
He is survived by: the mother of his children, Susan T. Keel; daughter, Jessica Rene’e Keel; son, Nicholas Edward Keel; and grandchild, Jake Edward Keel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward “Red” Keel, and his son, Jake Edward Keel.
In lieu of flowers, individuals can make memorial donations toward his funeral expenses at Sellars Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
