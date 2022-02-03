Memorial service for James Edward Warden, Jr., will be 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Bryant Chapel of Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Warden, 52, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at his home.
Born on Aug. 6, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, he is the son of the late James Edward Warden, Sr., and Katherine Keller Warden. He attended ITT Technical Institute and was a service technician at Gabe’s Electronics.
He is survived by: his wife, Amy Moore Warden; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Thomas Wilson; and three siblings.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
