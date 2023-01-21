James Edward Wright Jr., of Lascassas, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was 80 years old.
Jr. was born in Wilson County to James Edward Wright and Mary Eve McCrary Wright.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his beloved wife, Kay Jeanette Alsup Wright; and his brother-in-law, Sam Stacey.
Jr. is survived by: his loving children, James Wesley Wright, Ellen (Andy) Jones, Teresa (Chad) Thomas. He is also survived by his devoted partner of 23 years, Helen Young, bonus sons, Shannon (Korie) DeBerry and Jason (Brook) DeBerry; his grandchildren, Clay Edward (Olivia) Jones, Kayla Jeanette Jones, Cody Daniel Thomas, Ethan Cole (Abby) Thomas, Logan, Mason and Abby DeBerry; great grandchildren, Ellie Jones and Leighton DeBerry and his sister, Barbara Stacey.
He was a 1960 graduate of Walter Hill High School and helped his father cut cedar for Lane Cedar Mill.
A brick mason for more than 50 years, he was a farmer, a well-known prankster and became known as Poppa to all his grandkids and great grandkids.
After his passing, the family that were gathered around him talked of his character. So many things were said, including “a man of his word;” “his word was his bond;” “he treated everyone the same;” and “he loved his family and farm.” So many stories were told about all the pranks too.
Daddy wanted to make it easy on us.
A private family service will be held. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread on the farm. The family wishes to express its appreciation to Alive Hospice for its kindness.
For individuals wishing to do anything for his family, they are asked to do a kindness for someone, spend time with their family and enjoy life.
To leave condolences and memories for his family, visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.
Woodbury Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
