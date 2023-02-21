James Floyd McMahon, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at Summit Medical Center.
He was born in Wilson County, the son of the late Jesse James McMahon and Sarah Logan McMahon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
James Floyd McMahon, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at Summit Medical Center.
He was born in Wilson County, the son of the late Jesse James McMahon and Sarah Logan McMahon.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from AVCO Aerostructures.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 44 years, Marie Holmes McMahon; step-children, Ronnie Harris, Terry Harris, Helen Faye Harris, Pamela Oakley; grandchildren, Brittany Fitts, Randy Spears; and sister, Allie Mai Kitts.
He is survived by: five step-children, Sherry (Charlie) Spears, Kenneth (Susie) Harris, Marshall “Mike” (Kelly) Harris, Diane Johnston, Darlene Sawyer (Kevin); caregivers, Amelia and Jerrod Williams; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; niece, Barbara Arwine; and nephew, David Arwine.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Daniel Stirneman officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers include Joshua Sawyer, Jason Poole, Bobby Harris, Kenny Harris, William Harris and Leon Harris.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.