James Franklin Jarrard, 85, of Fairview, Kentucky, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2023 at Hearthstone Place in Elkton, Kentucky.
Services were held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with Rev. Terry Joiner and Rev. John Gibson officiating.
Visitation was held on Sunday noon until the funeral hour at 3 p.m.
Burial will be conducted in LaGuardo Cemetery in Tennessee at a later date.
Mr. Jarrard was born in Wilson County on Sept. 27, 1937. He retired from TRW in Lebanon.
Mr. Jarrard was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Fairview.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank James Jarrard and Annie Elizabeth Downs Jarrard, and his son, Jerry Jarrard.
He is survived by: his wife, Rutha Gibson Jarrard of Fairview; his daughters, Nancy Jarrard of Lebanon, Reagan Miller (and her husband, Terrell) of Georgia; his step-sons, James Gibson of Fairview, Charles Gibson of Fairview; his step-daughters, Brenda Settle (and her husband, Steve) of Clifty, Kentucky, Joyce Hall of Elkton, Barbara Hill of Fairview, Donna Sisk of Fairview; along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.