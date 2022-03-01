Graveside Services for deacon James Howard Alexander, 83, will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Walk-through visitation (with no seating) will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Harry and Emma Alexander; two brothers, John Ray Alexander, Harold Lee Alexander; and two grandsons, Jerrico Alexander and Rontez Alexander.
Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Martha Alexander; children, Ronnie (Sandi) Alexander, Terry Alexander, Keith Alexander, Jason Alexander; grandchildren, Eunetta Alexander, Kiera Robertson, Jalen Alexander; sister, Linda Alexander Dismukes; and brother, Harry Grant (Sylvia) Alexander.
He was also blessed with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
