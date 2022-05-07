James “Jimmy” Clarence Huddleston, of Durham, North Carolina, passed on April 27, 2022, at 75 years of age.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School (in 1965) and the University of Tennessee (1973).
While living in Lebanon, Jimmy teamed up with two other young men to become proud record-holders for goal-post sitting (in 1965). Their uncomfortable effort garnered a mention on The Today Show.
In his younger years, Jim may have damaged his hearing at live concerts, but he saw a lot of great shows.
He spent his free time researching, admiring, and driving vintage cars.
He took every opportunity to cheer for and accessorize with anything Tennessee Volunteers.
He gave strong hugs and always told anyone who listened how proud he was of his daughters.
He was a fierce advocate and caregiver for his late wife, Rhoda, who lived with multiple sclerosis.
Jim was a kid at heart. He batted his eyelashes for extra attention, rolled his eyes freely, and tried to stand on his head more than once to make his grandkids laugh. The headstands weren’t successful, but the intent was pure. He kept his sense of humor until his final days, where UNC Hospice knew him as Mr. Jim.
Jim is preceded in death by: his father, Loyd Huddleston; mother, Frances Cook; and wife, Rhoda Goheen.
He is survived by: his sister, Anne Pardue; daughters, Rachael (Saji), Anna (John); grandchildren; and his cat, Layla, for whom he recently found a loving home.
A small, private celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, hug a loved one and “don’t take any wooden nickels.”
