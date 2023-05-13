It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend — James Lee Eddington, Jr. He passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at the age of 71.
Jim was a quiet, serious, and reserved man, but his kind and caring nature shone through in all that he did.
He was a devoted husband to his wife Betty, and they shared a beautiful marriage of 33 years.
He was a graduate of Glencliff High School, class of 1969, and went on to become the proud owner Ed’s Coins in Lebanon. He was affectionately known as “Mr. Ed” in his coin community.
Jim was known throughout the community for his honesty, trustworthiness, and his strong work ethic. He was a man of his word and always stood by his commitments.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents — James Lee Eddington, Sr. and Violet Virginia Bennett Eddington — and a brother, Gary Eddington.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Betty Jean Eddington; brother, Glenn Eddington; daughter, Jamie Holcomb (Brad); grandchildren, Dalton Pryor, Chase Pryor, Parker Jane Holcomb, Zoe Holcomb; nieces, Lori Bader, Toni Petty; several nieces and nephews; along with a host of extended family and dear friends.
Rest in peace, Jim. Your kind and caring spirit will be remembered always.
The funeral was held on Friday afternoon, with burial following at Nashville’s Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.