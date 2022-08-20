James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey

James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey

A funeral service for James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Bob Haley and Rob Amason officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Lokey, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

