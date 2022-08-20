A funeral service for James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Bob Haley and Rob Amason officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Lokey, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Feb. 26, 1938, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Lewis Lennie Lokey and Naomi Ruth Abernathy Lokey.
He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of Laguardo Church of Christ for 57 years.
He was a farmer and retired from Kroger, where he worked as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Wesley Lokey in 2018; sisters, Mary Moore, Julia Lokey, Valeria Cunningham, Linda Lokey; and special friends, Billy Jack Tubbs and Charlie Cummings.
He is survived by: two children, James “Ricky” Lokey and Johnny North; two grandchildren, Brandon (Cara) Lokey, Brooke (Jake) Weldy; six great-grandchildren, Carsen Lokey, Callie Lokey, Kannon Weldy, Kingsten Weldy, Kalister Weldy, Harper Weldy; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Brandon Lokey, James Lokey, Jacob Weldy, J.L. Driver, Richard Gray, Anthony Driver, Phillip Eatherly and Brian King.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.