James Matthew "Jamie" Forsyth

James “Jamie” Forsyth, 45, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022.
The celebration of life is at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
James Matthew Forsyth was born and raised in Lebanon to Juanita Ashley and James Forsyth, Sr.
He worked as a property anager.
He enjoyed baseball and had been baseball coach at Southside Elementary Scool for three years.
He was a football fanatic. He especially loved watching his children play sports.
Jamie is survived by: his wife of 22 years, Julie Forsyth; children, Easton Forsyth, Maddux Forsyth; mother, Juanita Ashley; siblings, Lori Alexander, Rob (Deidre) Ashley; nieces and nephews, Chris Alexander, Emmalee Alexander, Raylynn Ashley, Oakley Ashley; and devoted aunt, Teresa Bentley.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilma and James Stafford, and devoted father, Kenny Ashley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
