James R. “Jim” Martin, 69, of Lebanon, passed away on July 28, 2023, at his home.
A native of Davidson County, he was the son of the late William Carl Martin and Joyce Etheline Owen Martin.
He was a retired electrical contractor.
He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Kelly Martin; two sisters, Barbara Strong, Nancy O’Connor; and brother, William Owen Martin.
He is survived by: his wife, Deborah McClellan Martin; three children, John R. (Rachel) Henry, David R. (Rick) Martin, Bobby A. (Amy) Henry; three sisters, Ann (Johnny) Goodall, Teresa Gail (Gerald) Bailiff, Brenda Skeen; two brothers, Robert E. Martin, Wayne (Christina) Martin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with chaplain Ronald Ulrich officiating. Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
