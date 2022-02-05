James Ray Laster Sr., 82, of Mt. Juliet, died on Feb. 2, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 22, 1939 in Cainsville, TN, he was the son of the late Ray Lafayette Laster and Lula Belle Midgett Laster.
He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Samuel Stroud; sister, Mary Jones; and brother, Robert Laster.
James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was a graduate of Hume-Fogg High School and a retired millwright from Dupont. After retirement, he continued to work for Old Hickory Credit Union.
His faith kept him going, and he loved to share it with others. He was a member of Lighthouse Church.
He loved to garden, antiquing and reading westerns.
He was a member of Mt. Juliet Senior Center, where he enjoyed friends and playing bingo.
James is survived by: his wife of 60 years, Marie Laster of Mt. Juliet; daughters, Janet Osborne of Mt. Juliet, Dianna Laster Casada (and her husband, Ryan) of Santa Fe; son, James R. Laster, Jr. (and his wife, Carie) of Mt. Juliet; seven grandchildren and others who adopted James to be their grandfather; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Debbie) Laster of Mt. Juliet, Jerry Dean (Gail) Laster of Arrington; sisters, Jannie Reeves of Hendersonville, Linda (Frank) Konkol of Pleasant View; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet, with Jerry Moore, Bob Keich, Barry Kidd and Joe McConnell officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins on Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers are Jacob Laster, Jesse Proctor, David Jones, Doug Jones, Steven McKenzie and Chuck Price. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Murray, Curtis Pouder and Caleb Price.
Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adoration Hospice by visiting www.brightspringhospicefoundation.org or Lighthouse Church by visiting www.lighthousemj.com
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
