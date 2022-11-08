James Raymond Montgomery, 86, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at Southern Hills Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Hazel; daughters, Kimberly, Angela; grandson, Jamison; sister, Geraldine Montgomery Grooms; nephews, Quinton (Niecy) Burton, Brent (Shelbi) Montgomery; great-nephews, Darius (Starr) Austin, Jesse Montgomery; great-niece, Kensli; great-great-nieces, Zion, Rayn; special friend, Benita Lynch; and a host of family and friends in Wisconsin, Ohio and Tennessee.
