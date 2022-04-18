James Ronald “Ron” Wright Sr., 80, of Lebanon passed away on April 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Wilma Wright, and wife, Rosemary Jane Wright.
He is survived by: his sons, James Ronald “Ronnie” Wright, Jr., Russell “Rusty” (Michelle) Wright; grandchildren, Ethan Wright, Evan Wright, Cody Wright, Jack Wright; step-grandchildren, Lexi Harris, Landon Harris; great aunt, Eleanor (Sam) Brashear; and “work wife” of 23 years, Judy Gore.
Mr. Wright was a Vietnam Army veteran and attended College Hills Church of Christ.
He was in banking for 40 years, working at Lebanon Bank, First Southern Bank and First Bank and Trust.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday at 6 p.m., with visitation from 3 p.m. until the service, at College Hills Church of Christ. Kevin Owen will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Lebanon
Golf and Country Club by mailing those to 1300 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, in Ron’s memory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of the arrangements.
