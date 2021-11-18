James Thomas Estes, 88, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 16, 2021.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Lloyd Estes and Mattie Lou Bay Estes.
He retired from TRW Ross Gear and was a member of Silver Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Scruggs Estes, and five siblings, Eugene, Lawrence, Robert, Sue and Earline.
He is survived by four sons: Bobby (Carolyn) Butler, David (Nell) Estes, Michael (Louanne) Estes, Danny (Rebecca) Estes; two brothers, Odelle Estes, Mac Estes; a sister, Darlene Estes; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Mike Shelby officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
