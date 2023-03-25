A funeral service for James Timothy Johnson was held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Darrin Reynolds officiating. Interment was held at Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mr. Johnson, 83, of Lebanon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2023, at his home.
Born on June 13, 1939, in Nashville, he is the son of the late Herschel and Mildred Lorene Hargis Johnson.
He retired from the trucking industry and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
His greatest passion was reading his Bible and studying God’s word.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan Watkins.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 60 years, Jimmie Sue Kelley Johnson; four children whom he dearly loved, Dawn Jordan, Jeff (Kim) Watkins, Randy (Tina) Johnson, Deborah (Verrall) Dugger; five grandchildren, Lucas (Renee) Jordan, Joshua (Renae) Jordan, Tiffany (Jerimy) Pruitte, Chance (Mandi) Watkins, Rachel Dugger; great-grandchildren, Jakob Pruitte, Jared Pruitte, Ella Pruitte, Tucker Jordan, Bonnie Jordan, Caylee Jo Watkins; and two brothers, Carl (Nancy) Johnson and Paul Johnson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
