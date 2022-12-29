James Wesley "Five" Fiveash

James Wesley "Five" Fiveash

James ‘Five’ Fiveash, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

The funeral service, conducted by Mike Shelby, is at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.