James Wesley "Five" Fiveash

James ‘Five’ Fiveash, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
The funeral service, conducted by Mike Shelby, is at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
James Wesley Fiveash was born in Lebanon to Addie Carney and Ernest Fiveash.
He served in the United States Army from 1962-65 as a sharpshooter and a radio operator, with some service overseas.
He married Mary Gannon, and together, they raised two children.
He was a member, Sunday school teacher, and deacon of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Mr. Fiveash worked as a receiving manager for Parker Seals in Lebanon.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but especially fishing.
Mr. Fiveash is survived by: his wife of almost 56 years, Mary Gannon Fiveash; daughters, Cherie (John) David, Lori (Jason) Shell; grandchildren, Devon McElhiney, Josie David, Keith Shell, John David, Jr.; step-grandchildren, Scarlett Shell, Austin David, Hannah David, Jason Shell, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brinleigh David, Cassidy David, Wyatt David; brother-in-law, Thomas Gannon; and nieces and nephews, Sandra Jean Rittenberry, Erica Waters, Troy Gannon, Billy Gannon, and Jeffrey Gannon.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Addie and Ernest Fiveash; sister, Betty Sue Fiveash; and brothers-in-law, Donald Gannon, Jerry Gannon, and Terry Gannon.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff, nurses and doctors at the Pavilion Senior Living in Carthage for their wonderful and honorable care of Mr. Fiveash.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.