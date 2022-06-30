Services for Jami Jamar Bell, Jr., 23, will be held on Thursday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Jami Bell, Sr.; grandmother and aunt, Francine and Jovanna White; cousin; Kimberly Hudgens; and uncles, Charles Hardin, Sr., and Pedro Wilson.
Survivors include: his mother, Donita Fuston; daughter, Kamariauna; sisters, Jamarah, Kiera, Mary; brothers, Jaydin, De’onte; mother of his only child, Krissiauna; and a host of nieces, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.