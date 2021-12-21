Jana Leigh (Cooksey) Knor, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital following a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Jana was born on Oct. 13, 1957, in Taylorville, Illinois, to Sandra Jo (Fries) and Joel N. “Nick” Cooksey, Jr.
Throughout her childhood, she and her family moved frequently and considered many places home including, Winnfield, Louisiana, and Franklin, Louisiana, along with Marion, Illinois, and Carlinville, Illinois.
She was an active Girl Scout, spending several summers working as a camp counselor, and she enjoyed ballet and tap dancing, along with horseback riding, while growing up.
Jana graduated from Carlinville High School in 1975 and obtained two bachelor’s degrees, the first in 1979 from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, and the second was a degree in occupational therapy from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1985.
While living in St. Louis and working at Barnes Hospital, Jana met her husband, Joe Knor. They were married on Sept. 2, 1989, in Carlinville.
Her career as an occupational therapist took the couple to many parts of the country, including Columbia, Missouri; Ferndale, Michigan; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Missoula, Montana, before moving to Lebanon in 2011.
Jana loved the outdoors, along with her many cats and dogs. Her hobbies included fly fishing, hiking, arts and crafts and genealogy. She was also in the process of expanding her career into geriatric occupational therapy.
She was also an active member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by: her husband, Joe Knor (of Lebanon); her mother, Sandra Fries Cooksey (Godfrey, Illinois); three brothers, John (Stephanie) Cooksey (Spring, Texas), Greg (Wendy) Cooksey (St. Charles, Missouri), Chuck (Carol) Cooksey (Marshfield, Missouri); two nieces, Cassandra Cooksey (Long Island City, New York), Erin Cooksey (St. Louis, Missouri); three nephews and their families, Joshua (Travis) Cooksey (St. Louis, Missouri), John Nicholas Cooksey (Houston, Texas), Ryan (Elizabeth) Cooksey; and their three children; Brayson Cooksey, Carder Cooksey and Claire Cooksey (Marshfield, Missouri).
She was preceded in death by: her father, Joel N. “Nick” Cooksey, Jr. (of Marion and Carlinville); her maternal grandparents, Reba (Hendrickson) and Elmer W. “Tuggle” Fries of Marion; and her paternal grandparents, Margaret (Lewis) and Joel N. “Joe” Cooksey, Sr., of Marion.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to either the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, New Leash on Life in Lebanon, or in her name to the donor’s favorite charity.
The family wishes to thank pastor Ryan Bennett and the congregation of Lebanon First United Methodist Church for its love and support of Jana and her family during her illness.
Jana will be cremated and a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
