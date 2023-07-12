Jane Baird Lester, 76, of the Norene community, passed away on July 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Davidson County on
Jane Baird Lester, 76, of the Norene community, passed away on July 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Davidson County on
April 13, 1947, the daughter of the late Eddie Lloyd Baird and Sarah Elizabeth Nave Baird.
She was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Nashville.
Mrs. Lester was a homemaker and was a 50-year member of the Norene FCE Club.
She was also a member of Salem Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ray Douglas Lester, and eight siblings — Sara Elizabeth Baird, Mai Carole Blankenship, Robert Paul Baird, Lawrence Dale Baird, Eddie Lloyd Baird, Jr., Charles Richard Baird, Margaret Zola Baird,
and William Bennett Baird.
Survivors include: two children, Lorie (Jason) Franklin, Eric (Christina) Lester;
five grandchildren, Alexander Jace “A.J.” (Talor) Franklin, Baylor Ray Franklin, Anna Elizabeth Lester, Bryant Douglas Lester, Bennett Nicholas Lester; and a brother, Larry Nelson Baird.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Murfreesboro. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are A.J. Franklin, Baylor Franklin, Jason Franklin, Bryant Lester, Bennett Lester and Eric Lester.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
