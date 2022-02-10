Jane Sullins Clemons, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022.
A native of DeKalb County, she was the daughter of Charlie Sullins and Burnis Foster.
She retired from Hartmann Luggage and was a long-time member of Fairview Church.
Jane loved playing Rook with her card-playing partner, Goldie Fuqua, at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 37 years, Roosevelt Clemons (who passed away suddenly on March 16, 2005); her mother that raised her from a small child, Gladys Burton; half-brother, Pat Burton; and sister-in-law, Janie Foster.
She is survived by: sister-in-law, Katie LaFever; brother-in-law, Arthur (Diane) Clemons; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda (Eddie) Vantrease, Adeline (David) Bush, Lena Williams; and fur baby (her dog), Patch.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jason Ligon officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Interment will be held in DeKalb Memorial Gardens in Smithville.
Pallbearers were Eddie Vantrease, David Bush, Wayne Ligon, Wallace Alsup, Sid Cripps and Lane Martin.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
