Janet Bowhannan, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on June 8, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Visitation at the funeral home was held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and will be held from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Janet Marie Garrison Bowhannan was born in Brush Creek to Allie Glover Garrison and Willie Garrison.
She enjoyed dining out, porch swinging, camping and yard sales with her husband Bill and being with the grand and great-grandbabies.
She had worked at Toshiba.
She is survived by: her best friend and husband of 55 years, William Bowhannan; children, Gary (Tammy) Bowhannan, Kim (Gerald) Denney; grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Vickers, Craig Denney, Emily Denney, Chris (Christine) Bowhannan; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nevi, Myah, Noah, Theo; brother-in-law, James Fuller; and nephew and niece, Jimmy Fuller and Kathy Fuller.
She is preceded in death by her parents Allie and Willie Garrison, and her sister, Etheline Fuller.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
