Janet Westmoreland Borcherding, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital following a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the only child of the late Fayne Derward Edwards and Birtie Evelyn Mills Edwards.
She was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and was a retired elementary school teacher.
She attended the Bridge Fellowship in Lebanon.
She is survived by: two daughters, Jenny (Andy) Boles, Devon (John) Williams II; two step-daughters, Randi (Jose‘) Ayala, Tasha (John) Cheek; four grandchildren, Melynn Boles, Collette Boles, Emory Williams, Everly Williams; five step-grandchildren, Rigo Ayala (Liliana Gomez), Alicia Ayala, Susie Cheek, Emma Cheek, Cameron Cheek; and two step-great-grandchildren, Camilla Ayala and Zyair Ayala.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sept. 8 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
An additional service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Potts Camp, Mississippi.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
