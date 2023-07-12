Janie Alma Vanatta, 90, of Lebanon, died on July 10, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Born on Sept. 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lyle Fisher and Annie Youngblood Fisher.
Janie was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a fashion manager for J.C. Penney.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Ricky Cassetty; son-in-law, Johnny Dotson; brothers, John Fisher, Howard Fisher, Hubert Fisher, Robert Fisher, D.L. Fisher; and sisters, Dolly Paris, Ada Martin, Millie Ricketts, Jessie Malone and Robbie Parker.
Janie is survived by: her husband, Nathan Vanatta; daughters, Lita (Brian) Lee of Mt. Juliet; Regina Dotson of Lebanon; son, Don Vanatta; grandchildren, Justin Dotson, Jerry (Jennifer) Martin, Angela (Pat) Martin, Chris West; great-grandchildren, Emma Dotson, Farrah Carte, Brooke Martin, Chris Martin, Conner Syler; and her sister, Frances Amundson of Clifton, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
