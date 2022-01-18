Janis Rose Walls, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children at her home in Florida on Jan. 9, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Birdie Burton Carney, and her husband, Edward Lee Walls.
She is survived by: her children, Tony Walls of Lebanon, Carol Ann Walls of Lebanon, Amy Walls of Panama City Beach, Florida; and by her two grandchildren, Samuel Walls and Chloe Walls, both of Thompson’s Station.
She worked for more than 25 years for Custom Packaging, both in Lebanon and in Asheville, North Carolina. She made life-long friends there.
She spent the last four years living in Florida with her daughter. There, she enjoyed sunsets from her balcony, grouper sandwiches, her grand dog (Gus) and frequent visits from her family in Tennessee.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, located 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
