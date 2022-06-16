Services for Jarvis Kelley, 69, will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, J.D. Kelley and Maude Francis Neal; stepfather, Earl Ray Neal; and sisters, Sheila Kelly and Edwina Rhodes.
Survivors include: two devoted children, LesParra Kelley and Adrian (LaKeia) Kelley; loving grandchildren, Darian (Andria), Devontae, Jamaris Kelley, Jada Kelley; great-granddaughter, Kaleigha; great-grandson, Kayden; devoted brothers, Ronnie (Gail) Kelley of Lebanon, Corey Neal of Lebanon, TN; one aunt, Mary Ann Vaden; one uncle, Wayne (Tawanda) Adams; nephews, Brent (Regina) Kelly, Titus (Sheleah) Kelley, Timothy Kelley, LaPritch Rhodes; one niece, Angela (Chad) Moore; great-nephews and great-nieces, Brelonzo, Caleb, Jashelius, Alyssa, Samari, Taylor, Tyson, Bryce, Lance; along with a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC is in charge of the arrangements.
